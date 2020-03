March 26 (Reuters) - LEGRAND SA:

* AGAINST THIS DETERIORATING AND UNCERTAIN BACKDROP, LEGRAND ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS SUSPENDING 2020 TARGETS IT PUBLISHED LAST FEBRUARY 131 WHICH, AS ANNOUNCED, WERE SET “EXCLUDING ANY MAJOR CHANGES IN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT POSSIBLY LINKED TO DEVELOPMENTS IN WORLD HEALTH OUTLOOK.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)