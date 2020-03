BRIEF-Leicester Tigers Says Unlikely An Offer For Co Will Materialise

March 18 (Reuters) -

* LEICESTER FC PLC - BOARD CHANGES AND END OF FORMAL SALE PROCESS

* LEICESTER FC PLC - BOARD HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT IS UNLIKELY AN OFFER FOR COMPANY WILL MATERIALISE FROM AN INVESTOR

* LEICESTER FOOTBALL CLUB - FORMAL SALE PROCESS INITIATED ON JUNE 25, 2019 NOW ENDED AND COMPANY IS NO LONGER IN AN OFFER PERIOD AS DEFINED UNDER CODE

* LEICESTER FOOTBALL CLUB - IMPACT ON AN UNCERTAIN MARKET OF BREXIT AND NOW COVID-19 HAVE CREATED SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES FOR ALL CLUBS THIS SEASON.

* LEICESTER FC PLC - APPOINTMENTS OF FINTAN KENNEDY AND DUNCAN GREEN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS