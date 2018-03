March 14 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS IT MODERNIZATION TASK ORDER

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC - CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MILLION​