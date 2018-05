BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.66

May 3 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 REVENUE $2.44 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.55 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.15 TO $4.50

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $10.25 BILLION TO $10.65 BILLION

* NET BOOKINGS TOTALED $2.5 BILLION IN QUARTER, REPRESENTING A BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO OF 1.02

* COMPANY’S BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $17.6 BILLION

* AFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.40, REVENUE VIEW $10.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: