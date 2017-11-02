BRIEF-Leidos holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.53

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Raising full year earnings per share and margin guidance​

* Sees ‍2017 revenues of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion​

* Net bookings totaled $3.1 billion in quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2​

* Sees ‍2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.60 to $3.75​

* Sees ‍2017 cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations at or above $490 million

* Reports ‍company’s backlog at end of quarter was $17.7 billion, of which $5.6 billion was funded​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $10.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: