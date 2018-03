March 20 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 15, LEIDOS INNOVATIONS CORPORATION, AS BORROWER, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 16, 2016​

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS​