Sept 15 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG -

* DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: adjustment of forecast for business year 2017

* Full year 2017 group turnover growth is expected to stay slightly below previous guidance of 3.5 to 4.5 pct

* Expectation for FY ebit falls short by 1 to 2.5 million eur against previous forecast of 22.1 million eur