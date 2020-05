May 13 (Reuters) - LEIFHEIT AG:

* Q1 EBIT UP 9.4% TO 4.3 MILLION EUR

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 FOR CO’S 2020 CANNOT BE ASSESSED

* Q1 NET RESULT EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/35YTa5p Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)