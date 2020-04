April 14 (Reuters) - Leigh Creek Energy Ltd:

* EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING EXEC DIRECTORS, ACCEPTED REDUCTION TO SALARY BY UP TO 50% FOR UP TO 6 MNTHS

* FOREGONE SALARY AND FEES ARE TO BE PAID IN EQUITY

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED TO FORGO THEIR DIRECTOR FEES, FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS FROM 1 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: