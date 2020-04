April 20 (Reuters) - Leigh Creek Energy Ltd:

* CO & CHINA NEW ENERGY SIGN BINDING TERM SHEET FOR PROPOSED JV FOR IN- SITU GASIFICATION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* JV WILL PROVIDE LCK WITH EARLY ACCESS TO FUNDING WITHOUT NEED FOR ADDITIONAL OUTLAYS

* INTENDED AGREEMENT WILL BE REPLICABLE ACROSS MULTIPLE ISG PROJECTS IN MAINLAND CHINA

* DIFFICULT FOR CO TO PREDICT WHEN STAFF WILL BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO AUSTRALIA FROM CHINA DUE TO COVID 19