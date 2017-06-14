FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Leju Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Leju Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd

* Leju reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $68.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.2 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $75 million to $80 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leju holdings ltd - ‍min chen has tendered resignation from position of company's chief financial officer effective june 13, 2017​

* Leju Holdings Ltd - announced that it has appointed li-lan cheng as acting cfo and michelle yuan as deputy cfo

* Leju holdings Ltd - "we do not expect significant improvement in market conditions in near future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.