June 26 (Reuters) - Lekoil Ltd:

* LEKOIL LTD - AS AT 31 MAY 2020, GROUP BORROWINGS OF US$17.5 MILLION

* LEKOIL LTD - CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING RESTRUCTURING OF CURRENT LOANS TO REDUCE QUARTERLY AMORTISATION ONGOING

* LEKOIL LTD - AVERAGE PRODUCTION FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF YEAR WAS 5,755 BOPD GROSS WITH 2,302 BOPD NET TO LEKOIL OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS