BRIEF-LEM 9-Month EBIT Down At CHF 46.4 Million

Jan 31 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* 9M EBIT DECREASED BY 8.6% TO CHF 46.4 MILLION (CHF 50.8 MILLION); EBIT MARGIN DECLINED TO 19.7% (20.7%)

* 9MTHSALES DECREASED BY 3.8% TO CHF 235.8 MILLION (CHF 245.1 MILLION)

* 9M NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS UP BY 33.5% AT CHF 52.0 MILLION (CHF 39.0 MILLION)

* CONFIRM OUR EXPECTATION FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019/20 TO BE IN LINE WITH OUR SALES PERFORMANCE IN SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* THERE MAY BE SOME IMPACT IN Q4 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20, COMPANY REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR SALES

* FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20, COMPANY REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR UNDERLYING EBIT MARGIN