BRIEF-Lem Holding FY EBIT Down At CHF 58.3 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* FY SALES DECREASED BY 4.2% TO CHF 307.9 MILLION (CHF 321.6 MILLION)

* FY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UP BY 1.7% TO CHF 28.0 MILLION (CHF 27.6 MILLION), OR 9.1% OF SALES,

* FY EBIT DECREASED BY 10.0% TO CHF 58.3 MILLION (CHF 64.8 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD UP BY 15.9% AT CHF 60.7 MILLION (CHF 52.4 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND REDUCED TO CHF 40 PER SHARE (CHF 42 FOR 2018/19)

* NO REAL VISIBILITY OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON IMPACT TO BUSINESS UNTIL Q2 OF OUR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21