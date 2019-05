May 22 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 6.8% TO CHF 321.6 MILLION (CHF 301.2 MILLION)

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 2.6% TO CHF 64.8 MILLION (CHF 63.1 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS DOWN BY 3.8% AT CHF 52.4 MILLION (CHF 54.4 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND TO BE INCREASED FROM CHF 40 TO CHF 42 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)