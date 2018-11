Nov 6 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 11.6% FROM CHF 31.9 MILLION TO CHF 35.6 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE BY 3.2% TO CHF 27.3 MILLION (CHF 26.5 MILLION)

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY 11.0% TO CHF 169.0 MILLION (CHF 152.2 MILLION)

* EXPECTS SALES OF AROUND CHF 320 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 301.2 MILLION FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18