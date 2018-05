May 23 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA:

* Q4 SALES INCREASED BY 14.2% TO CHF 76.2 MILLION (CHF 66.8 MILLION)

* Q4 EBIT INCREASED BY 8.1% TO CHF 15.3 MILLION (CHF 14.1 MILLION)

* INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 40 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* Q4 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE BY 28.3% TO CHF 15.3 MILLION (CHF 11.9 MILLION)

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS A ROBUST FINANCIAL YEAR FOR LEM