June 22 (Reuters) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc:

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR ACQUIRES ARTEGRAFT

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - DEAL FOR $90.0 MILLION

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - DEAL INCLUDING $72.5 MILLION IN CASH PAID AT CLOSING

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO PROFITS IN FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING