BRIEF-Lemaitre Vascular Committed To Plan For Reducing Expenses, Including Reduction In Force Of About 13% Of Workforce

April 17 (Reuters) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc:

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - COMMITTED TO A PLAN INTENDED TO REDUCE EXPENSES, WHICH INCLUDES A REDUCTION IN FORCE OF ABOUT 13% OF WORKFORCE

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL COMPLETE IMPLEMENTATION OF PLAN DURING Q2 OF 2020

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL INCUR TOTAL EXPENSES RELATING TO EMPLOYMENT TERMINATIONS OF BETWEEN ABOUT $200,000 AND $400,000

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF THE CHARGES IN 2020

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF APPROVED STRUCTURED SALARY REDUCTION PROGRAM

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - SALARY REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR - APRIL 15, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS SERVING ON BOARD OF CO AGREED TO RELINQUISH THEIR CASH COMPENSATION UNTIL DEC 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2xtXihd) Further company coverage: