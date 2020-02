LeMaitre Vascular Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.23 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES OF $30.5 MILLION - $31.7 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 EPS OF $0.14 - $0.17

* SEES 2020 SALES OF $127.4 MILLION - $130.8 MILLION

* SEES 2020 EPS OF $0.90 - $0.98

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $31.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA