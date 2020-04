BRIEF-Lemaitre Vascular Inc Withdraws Prior Annual Guidance For 2020

April 13 (Reuters) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc:

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR WITHDRAWS PRIOR ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - WITHDREW PRIOR ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES Q1 SALES OF $30.4 TO $30.6 MILLION

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - SEES Q1 OPERATING INCOME OF $4.2MLN TO $4.4MLN

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC -SEES Q1 EARNINGS OF $0.15 TO $0.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - CASH BALANCE OF $30.6MLN AND NO LONG-TERM DEBT AT MARCH 31, 2020

* LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC BEGAN TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT SALES IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH