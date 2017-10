Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.25​

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - qtrly ‍sales of $24.8 million, up 7% from Q3 2016​

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - sees ‍Q4 2017 sales of$25.8 million​

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - sees ‍Q4 EPS in range of $0.19 to $0.21​

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - sees ‍full year 2017 EPS in range of $0.83 to $0.85​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: