BRIEF-Lemelson Capital Management, Llc Reports 8.4 Pct Stake In Geospace Technologies Corp As Of Feb 8, 2018

April 3 (Reuters) - Geospace Technologies Corp:

* Lemelson Capital Management, Llc Reports 8.4 Pct Stake In Geospace Technologies Corp As Of Feb 8, 2018 - SEC Filing‍​

* Lemelson Capital Management, Llc - CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK

* Lemelson Capital Management, Llc - CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

* Lemelson Capital Management, Llc - CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES' BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY