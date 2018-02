Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lemelson Capital Management:

* LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IS URGING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP‘S BOARD TO EXPLORE IMMEDIATE SALE OF COMPANY

* LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IS CALLING ON BOARD OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES TO REMOVE CEO RICK WHEELER AND CFO THOMAS MCENTIRE

* LEMELSON CAPITAL SAYS OWNS ABOUT 10 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES STOCK FOR CLIENT