June 25 (Reuters) - Lemonade Inc:

* LEMONADE INC SEES IPO OF 11 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK EXPECTED TO BE PRICED BETWEEN $23.00 AND $26.00 PER SHARE

* LEMONADE INC - BAILLIE GIFFORD AND ASSOCIATES HAVE INDICATED INTEREST IN PURCHASING UP TO $100 MILLION IN SHARES OF STOCK IN OFFERING AT THE IPO PRICE