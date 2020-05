May 6 (Reuters) - Lena Lighting SA:

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE 28.7 MILLION, DOWN 2.17% Y/Y

* PRELIM Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 0.45% Y/Y

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT RECORD NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CO’S Q1 RESULTS, BUT IT MAY CHANGE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO’S OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION CARRIED OUT WITHOUT DISRUPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)