BRIEF-LendingClub Corp Says To Date Have Not Observed Changes In Application Trends Or Deterioration In Loan Performance Due To Novel Coronavirus Situation

March 16 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - TO DATE HAVE NOT OBSERVED CHANGES IN APPLICATION TRENDS OR DETERIORATION IN LOAN PERFORMANCE DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* LENDINGCLUB CORP SAYS REDUCING APPROVAL RATES FOR CERTAIN HIGHER-RISK BORROWER POPULATIONS - SEC FILING

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - INCREASING BREADTH AND SCOPE OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR SOME HIGHER-RISK BORROWERS

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - TO ENSURE EMPLOYEES' SAFETY AND SAFETY OF COMMUNITIES, WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED LIMITATIONS ON TRAVEL AND WORK FROM HOME PROGRAM