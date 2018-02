BRIEF-Lendingclub Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.22

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp:

* LENDINGCLUB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $156.5 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* LENDINGCLUB - REACHED PRELIMINARY SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS ARISING FROM LEGACY ISSUES DISCLOSED BY CO IN 2016

* LENDINGCLUB - PARTIES AGREED TO STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT THAT INCLUDES $125 MILLION AGREEMENT

* LENDINGCLUB - PRELIMINARY SETTLEMENT WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO‘S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN 2018

* SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $145 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* LENDINGCLUB - $47.75 MILLION OF SETTLEMENT WILL BE COVERED BY CO‘S INSURANCE, REMAINING $77.25 MILLION IS REFLECTED IN Q4 NET LOSS

* SEES Q1 NET LOSS IN RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $20 MILLION