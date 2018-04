April 25 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LENDINGCLUB RESPONDS TO FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION COMPLAINT

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - “BELIEVES THAT ALLEGATIONS IN FTC’S COMPLAINT ARE LEGALLY AND FACTUALLY UNWARRANTED”

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - "INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT"