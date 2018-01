Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp:

* LENDINGCLUB CORP SAYS ON JAN 23, 2018, CO‘S UNIT ENTERED INTO A WAREHOUSE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN LENDERS - SEC FILING

* PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, THE LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE A $200 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO UNIT Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ndRfoj) Further company coverage: