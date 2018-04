April 27 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc:

* LENDINGTREE INC SAYS CFO J.D. MORIARTY’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $10.4 MILLION

* LENDINGTREE INC - CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MILLION, INCLUDING $57.4 MILLION IN OPTION AWARDS - SEC FILING

* LENDINGTREE INC - PRESIDENT NEIL SALVAGE'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.3 MILLION Source : bit.ly/2r6BGjs Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)