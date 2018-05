May 11 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc:

* LENDINGTREE, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OVATION CREDIT SERVICES

* LENDINGTREE INC - LENDINGTREE WILL ACQUIRE SHARES OF OVATION CREDIT SERVICES FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $20.75 MILLION

* LENDINGTREE INC - DEAL FOR CONSISTS OF $12 MILLION IN CASH AT CLOSING, AND CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION PAYMENTS OF UP TO $8.75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)