BRIEF-Lendlease Global Commercial REIT Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

April 9 (Reuters) - Lendlease Global Commercial REIT :

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* THERE WILL BE AN IMPACT ON 313@SOMERSET’S CONTRIBUTION TO LREIT’S DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME FROM APRIL 2020

* WITHDRAWING LREIT’S IPO PROFIT AND DISTRIBUTION FORECAST FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* WITHDRAWING LREIT’S IPO PROFIT AND DISTRIBUTION PROJECTION FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE

* WILL BE PROVIDING RENTAL RELIEF FOR TENANTS AND PASSING ON FULL SAVINGS FROM PROPERTY TAX REBATES BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, LREIT HAD GEARING RATIO OF 34.9% AND CASH BALANCE OF S$88.5 MILLION