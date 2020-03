March 11 (Reuters) - Lendlease Global Commercial REIT :

* UPDATES ON OFFICE ASSET IN MILAN AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN ITALY

* TENANT OF OFFICE ASSET IN MILAN ACTIVATED BUSINESS CONTINGENCY PLAN TO MINIMISE DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS

* PROJECTED EURO-DENOMINATED INCOME FOR FY2020 AND FY2021 HAS BEEN SUBSTANTIALLY HEDGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: