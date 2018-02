Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lendlease Group:

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX $ ‍425.6​ MILLION VERSUS $394.8 MILLION

* HY REVENUE $ ‍8,691.2​ MILLION VERSUS $7,945.3 MILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF ‍34​ CENTS PER SHARE

* GROUP ANNOUNCED ON-MARKET BUYBACK OF UP TO A$500.0 MILLION OF GROUP'S STAPLED SECURITIES‍​