BRIEF-Lendlease says year-end audit has not been finalised

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lendlease Group

* while preparing annual report, testing environment appears to have inadvertently made accessible to public through automated search engine

* Six pages of draft annual report as a result appear to have been accessed by members of public

* Breach has now been rectified and all further testing has ceased

* Year end audit has not been finalised and financial statements for fy17 have not yet been submitted to board of lendlease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: