BRIEF-Lennar reports Q3 EPS of $1.06
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 17 days

BRIEF-Lennar reports Q3 EPS of $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* Lennar reports third quarter EPS of $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.24 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennar Corp qtrly deliveries of 7,598 homes - up 12%

* Lennar Corp qtrly new orders of 7,610 homes - up 8%

* Lennar Corp - qtrly ‍gross margin on home sales of 22.8% - improved 20 basis points​

* Lennar Corp - ‍expect once co gets past short-term impact from storms, there will be increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes

* Lennar Corp - maintain our estimate that approximately 950 closings will be pushed from 2017 into 2018

* Lennar Corp - increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes will result in broader range of opportunities for co as co looks towards 2018​

* Lennar Corp quarter end backlog of 10,212 homes - up 10%

* Lennar corp - ‍4 percent increase in average sales price of homes delivered in quarter​

* Lennar Corp - quarter-end ‍backlog dollar value of $4.1 billion - up 18%​

* Lennar corp - ‍qtrly new orders dollar value of $2.9 billion - up 14%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

