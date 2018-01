BRIEF-Lennar Sees FY 2018 Gross Margin About 22 Pct VS 22.1 Pct In FY 2017 - Conf Call‍​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* LENNAR CORP SAYS THE “STRATEGIC” TRANSACTION THAT SHIFTED FROM Q4 TO Q1 2018, WILL PRODUCE MORE THAN THE Q4 SHORTFALL IN Q1 - CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR SAYS CONCERNS ABOUT CAPS ON DEDUCTION OF INTEREST PAYMENT ON MORTGAGE DEBT AND STATE AND LOCAL TAX AS PART OF THE TAX REFORM, SEEM TO BE OFFSET BY OPTIMISTIC MOMENTUM AROUND ECONOMIC GROWTH- CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR SAYS IT HAS STUDIED SPECIFIC IMPACTS OF THE TAX LAW ON ITS TYPICAL BUYER PROFILE IN EACH MARKET, AND FOUND THAT THE EFFECT IS GENERALLY POSITIVE AT THEIR INCOME LEVELS- CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR ANTICIPATES CLOSING THE MERGER WITH CALATLANTIC ON FEB. 12, 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR SEES FY 2018 HOME DELIVERIES BETWEEN 32,000 AND 32,500 UNITS VERSUS 29,394 UNITS IN FY 2017 - CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR EXPECTS FY 2018 OPERATING MARGINS TO MATCH THE 2017 LEVEL OF 12.9 PERCENT - CONF CALL‍​

* LENNAR SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE ABOUT 22 PERCENT VERSUS 22.1 PERCENT IN FY 2017 - CONF CALL‍​