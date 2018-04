BRIEF-Lennar's Board Of Directors Elects New Executive Positions

April 12 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

* BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY

* STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

* DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

* JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

* JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: