BRIEF-Lennox International Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.13 From Continuing Operations

April 23 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc:

* LENNOX INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE AND PROFIT

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.75 TO $10.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $835 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $821 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.79 TO $9.39 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR $350 MILLION OF STOCK REPURCHASES IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%