BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International - ‍as of Nov 13, Lennox, Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated nov 18, 2011

* Lennox International Inc says ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $200 million to $225 million - SEC Filing​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $250 million to $290 million

* Lennox International - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $325 million to $380 million

* Lennox International Inc - under amendment, stated funding termination date was extended to Nov 13, 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2mwAw1E) Further company coverage: