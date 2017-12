BRIEF-Lennox International Sees Fy18 Revenue Up 3 To 7 Percent

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc:

* LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMS FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.75 TO $8.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.67 TO $7.97 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* - SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.91, REVENUE VIEW $3.86 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - SEES STOCK REPURCHASES OF $300 MILLION IN 2018

* - REITERATING 2017 GUIDANCE FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $100 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.03, REVENUE VIEW $4.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $8.65 TO $9.25

* - SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $8.65 TO $9.25