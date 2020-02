BRIEF-Lenovo chairman says mitigating coronavirus impact by increasing overseas production

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd:

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS COMPANY IS MITIGATING CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN BY INCREASING PRODUCTION AT OVERSEAS FACILITIES LIKE BRAZIL

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS FACTORIES IN WUHAN AND CHENGDU REMAIN SHUT DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS CONFIDENT PRODUCTION RESUMPTION AT SHENZHEN FACTORY WILL REACH 100% BY END-FEB, HEFEI FACTORY WILL REACH 70%

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT CHINA DEMAND IN CURRENT QUARTER “FOR SURE”

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS OPTIMISTIC THAT FIRM CAN RESUME FULLY PRODUCTION BY END-MARCH

* LENOVO’S CHAIRMAN SAYS NOT WORRIED ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS’ IMPACT ON PC’S MARGINS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)