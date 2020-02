BRIEF-Lenovo Group Posts Q3 Profit Attributable Of $258 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd:

* Q3 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $258 MILLION VERSUS $233 MILLION

* MACRO RISK FACTORS, ESPECIALLY OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COULD BRING SHORT-TERM VOLATILITY AND CHALLENGES

* DEMAND IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO REBOUND AFTER STABILIZATION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* VAST MAJORITY OF GROUP’S FACTORIES IN CHINA REOPENED AND ARE OPERATIONAL ON LIMITED BASIS

* MAJORITY OF REOPENED AND OPERATIONAL FACTORIES IN CHINA ARE RUNNING ON LIMITED BASIS BUT SUPPLIERS/LOGISTICS SERVICES REMAINED IMPACTED

* Q3 PCSD BUSINESS REPORTED 3% YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE TO US$11,074 MILLION

* Q3 MOBILE BUSINESS GROUP REVENUE US$1,381 MILLION, DOWN 17%