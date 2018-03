March 14 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd:

* PROPOSES ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES DUE 2023 AND 2028

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES TO REPURCHASE ITS OUTSTANDING 2019 NOTES AND 2022 NOTES​‍ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: