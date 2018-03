March 16 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES THAT MINIMUM FIXED SPREAD FOR 2023 NOTES WILL BE 195 BASIS POINTS

* COMPANY HAS NOT DETERMINED MINIMUM FIXED SPREAD FOR 2028 NOTES AT THIS TIME

* ‍ANY DETERMINATION OF FINAL PRICING DETAILS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON PRICING DATE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ON OR AROUND MAR 22, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: