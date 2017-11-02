FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lenovo Group to buy 51 pct of Fujitsu Client Computing
November 2, 2017 / 4:47 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Lenovo Group to buy 51 pct of Fujitsu Client Computing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group-

* Proposed Joint Venture In Respect Of Fujitsu Client Computing Limited

* Co to purchase Fujitsu sale shares, representing 51% of total issued share capital of fujitsu client computing​

* Pursuant to agreement between Fujitsu & Development Bank of Japan, DBJ will be entitled to hold 5% of shares of FCCL​

* Consideration payable to Fujitsu comprises jpy17.85 billion in cash,jpy2.55 billion performance-adjusted consideration on performance to March 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

