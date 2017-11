Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd

* Q2 ‍group profit attributable to equity holders of company of us$139 m​

* Board has declared an interim dividend of hk6.0 cents per share​

* Qtrly revenue $ ‍11,761​ million versus $11,231 million

* Q2 group profit attributable down 11 pct‍​