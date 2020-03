March 23 (Reuters) - Lentex SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MARKED PRODUCTION REDUCTION IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S FUTURE FIN RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAID REDUCTION TO IMPACT CO’S RESULTS AS OF Q2 AS ITS PRESENT ACTIVITY RUNS AS SCHEDULED

* RECORDS PRODUCTION INCREASE IN HYGIENE SECTOR, WHICH MAY PARTIALLY COMPENSATE POSSIBLE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF AUTOMOTIVE SECTION PRODUCTION DROP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)