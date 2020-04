April 24 (Reuters) - LENZING AG:

* LENZING AG AND PALMERS TEXTIL AG FOUND HYGIENE AUSTRIA LP GMBH, IN WHICH LENZING AG HOLDS 50.1% AND PALMERS TEXTIL AG 49.9%.

* NEWLY FOUNDED COMPANY WILL START PRODUCING AND SELLING PROTECTIVE MASKS FOR THE DOMESTIC AND EUROPEAN MARKET FROM MAY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2VSG45b Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)